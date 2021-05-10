Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – May 11, 2020

Event Calendar

“Light on the Horizon”

Civic Theatre will present “Light on the Horizon” through May 15 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Performances are at 7 p.m. May 14-15. In-person and livestream options are available. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

“A Few Good Men”

Civic Theatre’s production of “A Few Good Men” is set for May 12-23 at Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Performances are at 7 p.m. May 12-13, 2 and 7 p.m. May 15 and 2 p.m. May 16. In-person and livestream options are available. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Evening with Michael Feinstein with guest Melissa Manchester

Evening with Michael Feinstein with guest Melissa Manchester is set for 3 and 8 p.m. May 15 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Livestream tickets are available as well. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present “Smoke on the Mountain” through June 20. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Westfield Playhouse

Main Street Productions’ performances of “Silent Sky” are at 7:30 p.m. May 13-15 and 2:30 p.m. May 16. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

Actors Theatre of Indiana

ATI Drive-In Theatre will feature Indiana’s “Start Your Engines” concert at 7:30 p.m. May 14 at the Monon Square Shopping Center in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

Indianapolis Opera

Indianapolis Opera will present “Madame Butterfly” at 7 p.m. May 14-16 at the Indianapolis Zoo’s Bicentennial Pavillon. For more, visit indyopera.org.

Comedy at The Cat

The Comedy at The Cat features a comedy lineup of Jeff Jena and John Branyan at 7:30 p.m. May 14 and Jeff Jena and Dave “The King” Wilson at 7:30 p.m. May 15. For more, visit eventbrite.com/e/comedy-at-the-cat-tickets-152128573659.

