Current Road Construction

CARMEL

Project: Range Line Road reconstruction

Location: Between City Center Drive and Elm Street. The project will include construction of a new roundabout at Walnut Street (6th Street) and Range Line Road.

Expected completion: Work on the roundabout is set to begin after July 6 with a full closure of the intersection expected for approximately 75 days.

Project: Westfield Boulevard roundabout and culvert installation

Location: South of 116th Street to 111th Street. The project includes a new roundabout at 111th Street and culvert installation at Carmel Creek.

Expected completion: Work on the roundabout is expected to begin on or after May 10 and last for 45 days. Once that is completed, work will begin on the culvert installation. The road is expected to reopen in mid-August.

Project: Burial of overhead lines

Location: Guilford Road between Grand Boulevard and Main Street

Expected completion: End of 2021

Project: Sanitary sewer and water line upgrades

Location: Smoky Row Road

Expected completion: Work is expected to begin on or after May 3 and last for 30 days.

Project: Sidewalk installation and drainage upgrades

Location: Shoshone Drive and Oswego Road

Expected completion: Work is expected to begin in May and last 60 days.

Project: Median and multi-use path installation

Location: Range Line Road between Carmel Drive and 116th Street

Expected completion: Work is expected to begin in the fall and last 100 days.

Project: New roundabout

Location: 111th Street and College Avenue

Expected completion: Work is expected to begin on or after Sept. 6 and last 60 days.

FISHERS

Project: Nickel Plate Tunnel Project

Location: Beginning June 1, 116th Street will be closed from east of Municipal Drive to west of Maple Street for the duration of the construction. Local business will remain open. 106th Street will serve as the main detour route beginning at Hague Road for eastbound traffic and Lantern Road for Westbound. Lane restrictions on 116th Street have already begun, and will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the completion of the project.

Expected completion: An estimated 60 days, opening expected in late July or early August.

Project: 131st Street reconstruction

Location: 131st Street between Ind. 37 and Britton Park Road. That portion of 131st Street will be completely closed.

Expected completion: The project began April 26 and will take approximately three months to complete. Project should be completed by late July.

Project: Ind. 37 lane restrictions

Location: All left turn lanes at the intersection of Ind. 37 and 146th Street are closed. Ind. 37 also is restricted to one lane for that portion going both north and southbound.

Expected completion: Work has already begun with the anticipated completion of the project approximately May 11.

Project: Lane restrictions on 106th Street.

Location: west bound 106th Street at Hague Road. Left turn access onto Hague Road remains open.

Expected completion: Work expected to last until mid-May.

Project: Admirals Pointe Drive closed

Location: Between E 86th Street and Old Stone Road.

Expected completion: Work will last through mid-summer 2021 as crews replace a timber bridge over Geist and the north fork of Dry Branch.



NOBLESVILLE AND NORTH

Project: Olio Road and 146th Street Intersection

Location: The Olio Road and 146th Street Improvement project is widening Olio Road from 141st Street to 146th Street to four lanes and 146th Street from Bergen Boulevard to Olio Road to three lanes as well as constructing a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of those two streets. In addition, significant drainage improvements in the area, including relocation of a legal drain, as well as a sanitary sewer extension will occur.

Expected completion: The intersection closed March 15 for 108 days.

Detour: Motorists should use Prairie Baptist Road, 156th Street, Boden Road and Campus Parkway to avoid the closure.

Project: Morse Reservoir channel closure

Location: Beginning on or after May 19, the Morse Reservoir channel at the Carrigan Road bridge will be closed to under-bridge traffic for 10 days. The waterway is scheduled to be closed to thru traffic. The closure is required due to overhead construction activities that pose a safety hazard below the bridge. The contractor will be completing bridge painting and removing the under-bridge safety system during this closure.



Expected completion: The waterway will tentatively reopen to traffic on or before May 28.

Project: Bridge rehabilitation construction

Location: 209th Street, also known as Carrigan Road, is closed at the bridge over Morse Reservoir for bridge superstructure rehabilitation construction. In addition to the roadway closure, waterway restrictions at the bridge will be required throughout construction on days overhead construction poses a safety hazard. This will include bridge deck demolition, forming the bridge deck and beam painting.

Expected completion: The road is scheduled to be closed to all thru traffic and will tentatively reopen to traffic on or before May 29.

Detour: During the closure, local traffic should utilize the signed detour route of Little Chicago Road, Ind. 38 and Hague Road. Property owners will continue to have access to their properties through the construction area.

Project: 236th Street East Rehabilitation Project

Location: 236th Street between Deming Road and Devaney Road is closed to all thru traffic for road rehabilitation. It is Phase II of the 236th Street East Rehabilitation Project.

Expected completion: Aug. 3.

Detour: Local traffic will continue to have access to their homes, while thru traffic is asked to utilize the posted detour route of 256th Street, Anthony Road and Devaney Road.

WESTFIELD

Project: Oak Road Lane Closure

Location: Citizens is doing an emergency sewer repair project at the exit lane of the Silver Thorne neighborhood (Oak Road and 151st Street). The repair began May 3 and is expected to last approximately three weeks. The project will not affect 151st Street or the entrance lane to the neighborhood, but residents will need to exit the neighborhood at the south entrance near 147th Street and Oak Road.

Expected completion: End of May

Project: Ind. 38 lane shift

Location: There is a temporary lane shift on a section of State Road 38 near Grassy Branch Road while work on the south side of the road is completed for the East Street Extension Project.

Expected completion: The lane shift will be in place until the first week of June 2021.

Project: 191st Street

Location: Duke Energy will be doing work along 191st Street near Grand Park Sports Campus over the next few weeks. Be advised of temporary lane restrictions along this section of the road. Use caution and follow the direction of flaggers.

Project: 146th Street roundabouts

Location: A section of 146th Street between Towne Road and Shelborne Road is being rerouted south for a Hamilton County project. This section of 146th Street is being constructed to connect to the roundabouts. Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area and follow the direction of signage.

Expected completion: Aug. 1.

Project: East Street extension



Location: A section of Grassy Branch Road between 203rd Street and Ind. 38 is permanently closed as of March 23. Additionally, a section of 203rd Street is permanently closed as of March 26. Both closures are associated with the East Street extension project which will improve safety at the Ind. 38 intersection when complete. Recently, a section of Ind. 38 is undergoing a lane shift near Grassy Branch road. The lane shift will be in place until the first week of June.



Detour: Follow the direction of signage in this area until the new section of East Street is open later this year.

Project: Little Eagle Creek Avenue roundabout

Location: Little Eagle Creek Avenue is closed to all thru traffic between 146th Street and 156th Street for roundabout construction.

Estimated completion: July 20

Detour: Local traffic will continue to have access to their homes, while thru traffic is asked to utilize the posted detour route of Hamilton Boone County Road, 156th Street and Shelborne Road.

Project: Jersey Street

Location: From Union Street to Mill Street

Expected completion: Jersey Street will be closed for the remainder of the Grand Junction Plaza construction.

Project: Grand Junction Plaza

Location: The parking lot west of Union Street and south of Main Street

Expected completion: The gravel parking lot on the east end of Park Street is permanently closed as the Grand Junction Plaza is moving into the construction phase. Parking is available on the west end of Park Street.

Project: East Street extension

Location: East Street is being extended north from 196th Street to Ind. 38. Utility relocations are ongoing.

Project: Natalie Wheeler Trail

Location: On Union Street between Mill and Jersey streets.

Expected completion: Closed during construction of the Grand Junction Plaza, estimated completion in 2021.

ZIONSVILLE

Project: North-South Connector

Location: The final element to begin on the project is the new, two-lane roundabout on Oak Street at CR 850 E., also known as Cooper Road. While Oak Street is planned to remain open to traffic throughout this phase, CR 850 E. will close south of the intersection for approximately 30 days during construction. This is due to the change in elevation; the roundabout will be higher than the cross-street, so a temporary access cannot be provided.

Expected completion: The closure dates have not been announced yet, but the project is expected to be complete this summer.

Project: CR 500 S. widening

Location: The project is similar to the CR 400 S. project in that it widens and resurfaces CR 500 S. from CR 875 E. to approximately .4 miles west. A full road closure is anticipated.

Expected completion: Summer 2021