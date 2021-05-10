Column: A complete bathroom transformation

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Recently, we offered a sneak peak of the bathroom we remodeled in the Saint Margaret’s Hospital Guild Decorators’ Show House. We thought you might like to see a little more of the transformation.

In an effort to support the homeowners’ request to respect the design heritage of the home, we created a material palette that simultaneously pays homage to the home’s past while bringing the design aesthetic into the 21st century:

Here are a few of the inspired and subtle design details:

The polished nickel finish on the cylindrical decorative light fixtures coupled with the stained wood circular mirror are an On-Trend interpretation of a traditional detail that keeps the look of the room from being trendy.

The shape of the decorative cabinet hardware is reflective of the chamfered-edge rectangular subway tile behind the vanity, and its design harkens back to the home’s design origins.

The manufacturer intended for the patterned tile to be installed horizontally and vertically. We intentionally chose to shift the installation to a 45-degree angle in order to create a more traditional lattice look that relates to design elements within the room and throughout the rest of the house.

The decision to extend the wall tile beyond the shower enclosure lends a unifying and tranquil feel to the room while also making the room feel larger.

We hope you had an opportunity to visit and be inspired by all the design talent on display at the Decorators’ Show Home.

Stay home, be moved.