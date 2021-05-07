ISDH reports 1,189 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced 1,189 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 727,764 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,983 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 since yesterday. Another 414 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,411,825 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,407,170 on Thursday. A total of 9,970,007 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, a total of 4,496,606 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,418,692 first doses and 2,077,914 individuals who are fully vaccinated.