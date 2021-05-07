Hamilton County Democratic Party chair filled vacant Fishers City Council seat without a quorum

In a statement released May 7, the Hamilton County Democratic Party acknowledged that Party Chair Dayna Colbert selected Crystal Neumann to fill a vacant Fishers City Council seat during an April 25 caucus because a quorum wasn’t present.

Consequently, a vote wasn’t taken to choose between Neumann and fellow candidate Chauna Leigh Holder. As permitted by Indiana statute, Colbert selected Neumann to represent the North Central District. The seat became vacant when Samantha Long resigned because her husband took a job in Nevada.

After the caucus, the party stated that the final vote tally was kept confidential, even though a vote wasn’t actually taken.

“As part of our continued efforts to improve transparency within our party and community, I would like to clarify the details of the appointment of Councilor Crystal Neumann and respond to a report that was published suggesting that the Hamilton County Democratic Party misrepresented the outcome of the caucus,” Neumann stated in the release. “After reviewing the statement issued after the caucus, I have concluded that the language used in the statement did not meet the expectations of transparency I have set forth in leading our party forward.”

According to Colbert, after verifying which members were eligible to participate in the caucus with Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller, the Hamilton County Democrats reached out to the eligible committee members through certified mail, by phone and by email. But on the day of the caucus, not enough committee persons arrived to form a quorum, so Colbert selected Neumann.

According to Indiana Code, “If a quorum required under the rules of a meeting held under this chapter is not present, the county chairman or an individual designated by the county chairman shall fill the vacancy that exists in the local office.”

“I regret that our previous statement did not live up to our own values and will continue to work to

improve our communication as we move forward,” Colbert stated in the release. “I, together with the Hamilton County Democratic Party, welcome and expect to be held accountable by residents.”