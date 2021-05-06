Singer holds backyard Mother’s Day concert

Elizabeth Young has found unique ways to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To feel needed is vital to my spirit,” Young said. “Singing is like breathing to me. I just have to sing. The audiences here have been very responsive, and creating ways to keep singing during the pandemic has been a saving grace.”

Young, who has lived in Zionsville for five years, will sing songs that are some of her favorites and some of her mother’s favorites at 4 p.m. May 8 in the backyard of her house, 12202 Daugherty Dr., on Mother’s Day weekend. The rain date is 4 p.m. May 9. Tickets are $20 by calling 781-413-4568 or $25 at door. Tickets can be purchased through Venmo @Elizabeth-Young-Collins.

Some of the songs on her setlist are “Qué Sera Sera (Whatever Will Be Will Be),” “Over the Rainbow,” “Crazy,” “Love and Marriage” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

“Years ago, I performed a Mother’s Day concert in South Boston, and it was very well received,” Young said. “Most of my friends here are moms and have had some struggles getting through this past year. I thought it would be really fun to spread some cheer and honor them this coming Mother’s Day weekend. We have a nice backyard, so I told my husband — a great host, by the way— that ‘the show must go on.’”

Among her singing appearances amid the pandemic were a last-minute appearance at a Zionsville Mexican restaurant and in the IndyFringe outdoor concert series, both in October 2020.

”At Christmastime, an elementary school in Indianapolis hired me, for the second year in a row, and my trusty Santa Claus to perform outside while the classes rotated around us in the playground,” said Young, adding Santa was masked and maintained social distancing.