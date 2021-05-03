Dance Innovations opens in Westfield

Lorenda Carr and Liz Pike go way back in dance circles.

In fact, Carr was Pike’s dance teacher at a Carmel studio when Pike was younger.

“We kept in touch and actually worked together for the previous five years at another facility,” Carr said. “When COVID hit, we decided to go in different directions and start our own place.”

The dance instructors launched Dance Innovations Performing Arts Center virtually in June 2020 during the pandemic. The in-person studio, which has 1,800 square feet, opened April 12 at 102 S. Union St., Westfield. The spot was previously home to Erika’s Place restaurant, which has relocated to Noblesville.

“We are currently the only dedicated dance studio in Westfield that is offering what we do,” Pike said. “We are committed to uplifting the arts in a city that is often dominated by sports.”

The studio, which offers classes for students age 3 to adults, offers ballet, jazz, tap, lyrical, musical theater and contemporary. Classes range from beginner and recreational levels to pre-professional levels

Carr, a Westfield resident for 11 years, said she has always loved the building and downtown Westfield.

“When this came open, we thought this would be a great starting point,” Carr said. “We know the days are numbered for that space, but we thought it would be a good launching point.”

The Ind. 32 expansion could occupy the space in the future, but Carr said it would not likely be before 2023.

“It gives us a chance to grow some roots in Westfield and a chance to build some capital to move into a bigger space,” Carr said. “We have two dance rooms that are completed and there is space for a third dance room we are working on.”

Carr and Pike teach in-person classes along with Xavier Medina, who conducts the hip hop classes.

“We have teachers from all over the country that Zoom in,” Carr said. “We’ve got technology within the studio which allows us to have interactive classes.”

Carr, owner of Circle City Tap Co., has been teaching for 30-plus years. Pike, a Noblesville resident and Noblesville High School graduate, has been teaching for 15 years.

“We do all forms of dance with our competition team,” Carr said.

Dance Innovations will conduct two upcoming open houses, one for summer classes May 23 and one for fall classes July 31.

Auditions to join the company for the 2021-22 season are set for June 5 and are for ages 5 and older. Registration for spring classes is ongoing and just opened for summer session classes (June 7 to Aug. 1). For more, visit danceinnovationspac.com.