ISDH reports 812 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced 812 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 723,443 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,938 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of one since yesterday. Another 412 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,394,981 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,392,361 on Sunday. A total of 9,857,803 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find nearby vaccination clinics, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics.

As of today, a total of 4,307,433 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,365,057 first doses and 1,942,376 individuals who are fully vaccinated.