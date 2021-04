Quanbo Xiong, president of the Indianapolis Chinese Community Center, speaks at the City of Carmel’s “Gather in Support of our Asian American Community” event held April 28 inside Fire Station 41. Held in response to incidents of violence and hate against Asian Americans reported nationally in recent months, the event featured several speakers and live music. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

