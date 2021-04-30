Carmel High School teams finish in top 10 at WorldQuest national competition

Three teams from Carmel High School finished in the top 10 in the World Affairs Councils of America’s 19th annual Carlos and Malú Alvarez Academic WorldQuest National Competition held virtually on April 17.

The annual competition, typically held in Washington, D.C., tests students’ knowledge of international relations, current events and foreign policy issues.

Carmel’s Team 3 (Jenny Chen, Ayaan Abbasi, Manav Musunuru) finished tied for fourth place, Team 1 (Esha Sharma, Sarah Konrad, Uredo Agada, Kate Munson) tied for fifth place and Team 2 (Logan Tullai, Joshua Brinkman, Jordan Paraboshi, Lauren Konig) tied for ninth place.

“We’re pleased that Carmel High Schools’ teams performed so well in the World Affairs Councils of America’s national competition with their demonstration of their knowledge of world affairs,” said Larry Cimino, president of the Indiana Council on World Affairs. “Because what happens around the world affects all of us, we encourage high schools in Indiana to participate in Academic WorldQuest.”

