Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel High School teams finish in top 10 at WorldQuest national competition
From left, Carmel High School students Kate Munson, Uredo Agada and Sarah Konrad compete as a team in the World Affairs Councils of America national competition held virtually April 17. (Photo by John Carter)

Carmel High School teams finish in top 10 at WorldQuest national competition

0
By on Carmel Community

Three teams from Carmel High School finished in the top 10 in the World Affairs Councils of America’s 19th annual Carlos and Malú Alvarez Academic WorldQuest National Competition held virtually on April 17.

The annual competition, typically held in Washington, D.C., tests students’ knowledge of international relations, current events and foreign policy issues.

Carmel’s Team 3 (Jenny Chen, Ayaan Abbasi, Manav Musunuru) finished tied for fourth place, Team 1 (Esha Sharma, Sarah Konrad, Uredo Agada, Kate Munson) tied for fifth place and Team 2 (Logan Tullai, Joshua Brinkman, Jordan Paraboshi, Lauren Konig) tied for ninth place.

“We’re pleased that Carmel High Schools’ teams performed so well in the World Affairs Councils of America’s national competition with their demonstration of their knowledge of world affairs,” said Larry Cimino, president of the Indiana Council on World Affairs. “Because what happens around the world affects all of us, we encourage high schools in Indiana to participate in Academic WorldQuest.”

Learn more at worldaffairscouncils.org/worldquest.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts

×