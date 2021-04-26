Column: Island (kitchen) paradise

Commentary by Bill Bernard

I’d like to share the story of a kitchen transformation we recently completed. The “before” picture shows the kitchen as it existed before we started to work. By most measures it was a nice, serviceable kitchen. Who wants “serviceable” when with a little effort you can have “stupendous?”

There were plenty of cabinets, and they were still in relatively good shape. The color of the cabinets was rather ordinary and no longer coordinated with the color scheme the homeowner had in mind for the rest of the first floor living spaces. The island cabinet was not in a convenient location and was too small to offer much help in preparing and serving meals. The configuration of the cabinets created a small breakfast nook which was cramped.

Our solution was to disassemble some of the existing cabinets and rearrange them in a way that simplified the works zones and allowed for a much larger island. The island not only creates a nice prep zone but also serves as the informal eating area. The existing cabinets were professionally prepped, primed and painted. The colors of the cabinets now reinforce the color scheme running through the rest of the home. The marble-look quartz countertops, tile backsplash and new cabinet hardware add the finishing touches that unify the space and help to turn this kitchen from “serviceable” to “stupendous.”

Stay home, be moved.