At the table with Anna: Bronko’s of Cicero

Where to go: Bronko’s of Cicero

Address: 90 W. Jackson St., Cicero

What to get: The Trotsky

Price: $8.50

Anna’s take: The thing that impressed me the most about Bronko’s is its ability to do many things well. Typically, when I go to a restaurant that specializes in something, such as a steakhouse, a pizza place, sandwich shop, etc., it does that one item exceptionally well but the other items, maybe not so much. The incredible thing about Bronko’s is, although known for being a pizza joint, it offers incredible fried chicken, sandwiches, appetizers and, of course, pizza. I started off with stuffed mushrooms ($8.75) — six mushrooms stuffed with Bronko’s sausage and topped with melted cheese. They were hot and delectable. I also tried the Trotsky ($8.50), an Italian beef and cheese sandwich with giardiniera on Italian bread. This was probably my favorite just because I am a sucker for sandwiches and I also like food to have a little spicy kick. I also tried the fried chicken and ordered a breast/wing combo for $6.89 with a side of Serbian potato salad. The fried chicken is crispy and not overly greasy, which I loved. For pizza, I tried The Combination (prices range from $6.50 to $24.50 depending on size), which has sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, mushrooms and onion. The pizza is cut in rectangular slices and in my opinion has the perfect crust — somewhere in the middle of thin and deep dish. I don’t like thin crust or deep dish, but I do like my to be what I call “normal,” which is right in the middle. Bronko’s has great prices and even better food, so I encourage you to make the trip to downtown Cicero to check it out! Bronko’s also has several craft beer options.