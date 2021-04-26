Current Publishing
You are at:»»»At the table with Anna: Bronko’s of Cicero
The Combination is a pizza with sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, mushrooms and onion. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

At the table with Anna: Bronko’s of Cicero

0
By on Restaurants

Where to go: Bronko’s of Cicero

Address: 90 W. Jackson St., Cicero

What to get: The Trotsky

Price: $8.50

Anna’s take: The thing that impressed me the most about Bronko’s is its ability to do many things well. Typically, when I go to a restaurant that specializes in something, such as a steakhouse, a pizza place, sandwich shop, etc., it does that one item exceptionally well but the other items, maybe not so much. The incredible thing about Bronko’s is, although known for being a pizza joint, it offers incredible fried chicken, sandwiches, appetizers and, of course, pizza. I started off with stuffed mushrooms ($8.75) — six mushrooms stuffed with Bronko’s sausage and topped with melted cheese. They were hot and delectable. I also tried the Trotsky ($8.50), an Italian beef and cheese sandwich with giardiniera on Italian bread. This was probably my favorite just because I am a sucker for sandwiches and I also like food to have a little spicy kick. I also tried the fried chicken and ordered a breast/wing combo for $6.89 with a side of Serbian potato salad. The fried chicken is crispy and not overly greasy, which I loved. For pizza, I tried The Combination (prices range from $6.50 to $24.50 depending on size), which has sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, mushrooms and onion. The pizza is cut in rectangular slices and in my opinion has the perfect crust — somewhere in the middle of thin and deep dish. I don’t like thin crust or deep dish, but I do like my to be what I call “normal,” which is right in the middle. Bronko’s has great prices and even better food, so I encourage you to make the trip to downtown Cicero to check it out! Bronko’s also has several craft beer options.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts