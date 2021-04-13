ISDH: More than 2 million Hoosiers inoculated with first dose of vaccine

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced 970 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 700,775 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,762 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 since yesterday. Another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,307,770 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,306,130 on Monday. A total of 9,264,312 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, a total of 3,451,895 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,018,362 first doses and 1,433,533 individuals who are fully vaccinated.