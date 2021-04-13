Riverview Health adds new laboratory equipment

Riverview Health recently installed the DxA 5000, a total laboratory automation solution from Beckman Coulter that has set the new global standard for lab result turnaround time, according to Rivierview Health officials.

“We are very excited to have the most cutting-edge lab equipment at Riverview Health,” Director of Laboratory Services Sarah Burnett stated. “When it comes to enhancing patient care, the speed, accuracy and efficiency of lab results can play a big role — which has become even more apparent throughout the pandemic. With our already great team in place, this new equipment will further improve our lab operations and allow us to really lead the way in patient testing.”

The DxA 5000 uses patented innovations that deliver rapid and consistent turnaround time, provide a new level of comprehensive pre-analytical sample quality detection and reduce the number of manual processing steps to significantly improve laboratory efficiency. Based on research and work performed with Beckman Coulter’s laboratory partners, manual sample processing steps are shown to make up approximately 70 percent of a laboratory’s labor hours. The DxA 5000 reduces the number of manual steps in sample processing from 32 steps to four.

