ISDH reports 1,374 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced 1,374 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 696,175 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,726 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 since yesterday. Another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,294,837 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,290,645 on Thursday. A total of 9,152,768 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

Appointments are still available at the mass vaccination site at Roosevelt Park in Gary and the mobile site in Michigan City, as well as others. Those two sites, and an additional mobile site in Merrillville, opened April 7, and 5,685 doses have been administered in the first two days.

As of today, a total of 3,268,764 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,916,401 first doses and 1,352,363 individuals who are fully vaccinated.