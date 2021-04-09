Carmel software company helps Indiana Ballet Conservatory weather tough times

Business owner Alex Morozov has a host of reasons for giving back to the community, not the least of which is to improve the quality of life for all residents.

To that end, he also believes in leading by example.

“Everyone wants to live in a safe and thriving community. Those communities just don’t happen. They are the product of caring and effort,” said Morozov, founder and CEO of Swan Software Solutions in Carmel. “We all share the responsibility to make our community the kind of place we are proud to call home.

“Especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hear people say, ‘We are all in this together.’ At Swan, we take that responsibility to each other seriously.”

Swan Software Solution’s most recent philanthropic example was a monetary donation in February to the Indiana Ballet Conservatory in Carmel. The undisclosed amount came at a time when the IBC, which offers dance classes for students as young as 18 months to adults, has struggled financially because of the pandemic.

IBC founder and Artistic Director Alyona Yakovleva-Randall was especially grateful for the timing of the financial gift.

“I want to thank you and let (you) know how much we appreciate the support and generous donation from Swan Software Solutions,” Yakovleva-Randall stated. “Thank you so much for your continued support, especially during this critical time with COVID making it very challenging for the arts to survive. With financial support from donors like you, we will be able to continue providing world-class ballet training right here in Carmel.”

Swan Software Solutions, which helps clients build custom application software to grow their businesses, has assisted communities well outside of Carmel. For example, the company built a community playground for underprivileged children in Ukraine; has provided free services to struggling small businesses; and donated to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Riley Children’s Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Project.

For more about the Swan Software Solutions, visit swansoftwaresolutions.com. For more about the IBC, visit indianaballetconservatory.org.