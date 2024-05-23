Indiana Wind Symphony bids farewell to founding music director

At the season finale concert, Charles Conrad, the Indiana Wind Symphony’s founder and music director, conducted his final official concert with the IWS May 19 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The musicians presented Conrad with a commemorative plaque and a thank you speech delivered by flute chair, Carl Butler. Matthew Harrod, director of bands at Riverside Junior High School and Riverside Intermediate School, was presented the 2024 James B. Calvert Outstanding Music Educator Award. Taking the stage to conduct “Lord Tullamore,” incoming IWS Music Director Jay Gephart said the City of Carmel should be proud to have Conrad as a citizen. (Photo by Jennifer A. Haire)