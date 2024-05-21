2 candidates make Carmel school board campaigns official on first day of filing

On the first day of filing for the Nov. 5 election to the Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees, two candidates made their campaigns official.

Robin Clark and Dina Ferchmin, who are both endorsed by the Carmel Excellence PAC, filed May 21 to run for two open at-large seats on the school board.

Jon Shapiro, who announced his campaign for school board in January, has not yet filed to run. Candidate filing for school board is open through noon June 20.

The at-large seats on the Carmel school board are held by Katie Browning and Louise Jackson. Neither trustee has indicated whether they intend to seek reelection. Browning, Jackson and Shapiro did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ferchmin is a Purdue University graduate and has an MBA from Indiana University. She is the parent of three CCS students. Ferchmin is a West Point graduate and veteran and parent of three former CCS students.