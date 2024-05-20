Westfield’s Memorial Day Ceremony May 23

City leaders in Westfield have invited the community to this year’s Memorial Day remembrance ceremony to honor those who have given their lives for the nation.

The ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 23 at the Fallen Hoosier Heroes Memorial, 401 N. Union St. in Westfield

“Memorial Day honors the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country,” Mayor Scott Willis stated. “We are forever grateful for their selfless sacrifices and the sacrifices of their families. We hope that you are able to join us to pay respects to those we have lost.”

Attendees should arrive prior to the time. Parking is available at Christ United Methodist Church, which will also serve as a rain location in the event of inclement weather. A shuttle service is available for those who need assistance.

Lisa Wilken, a U.S. Air Force veteran and board member of the Indiana Veteran Support Council, will serve as emcee. Additional speakers include Willis.