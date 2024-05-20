Westfield Lions Club hosts “Poker for Sight”

The Westfield Lions Club’s semi-annual Poker for Sight Texas Hold ‘em tournament raised funds benefiting several local organizations. The event took place the last weekend of April at the Hamilton County 4H Building. Approximately 300 players competed for $25,000 in prize money, including $10,000 for the winner.

During the event, the Westfield Lions presented $1,500 each to Chairs of Honor, the Indiana Diabetes Youth Camp, the Indiana Blind Children’s Foundation and Third Phase.

This year’s $10,000 winner was Brian Sprague, who took home the grand prize for the second time. Sprague was the winner of the spring 2010 tournament.

Proceeds from the event allow the Westfield Lions Club to donate funds to various charities and organizations biannually. The Lions also provide scholarships to several Westfield High School seniors, grants to help fund school trips for students, dictionaries for Westfield Washington Schools third-graders and funds for many other school-affiliated classes and activities.

For more on the Westfield Lions Club and how to become a member, visit westfieldlions.org.