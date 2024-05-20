Former Carmel basketball coach set for new challenge

Erin Trimpe has watched the recent success of the Hamilton Heights High School girls basketball program.

So, when Keegan Cherry resigned after leading the Huskies to four consecutive sectional titles and reaching the Class 3A semistate the past two seasons, Trimpe quickly applied for the job. The former Carmel High School head coach was recently named the Huskies coach.

“There are so many qualities at Hamilton Heights that attracted me to the position, but the most important being a place where there is high value in being a student-athlete and member of the community,” Trimpe said. “Several of the girls on the team are multisport athletes who have built a rich tradition in not just basketball but the other sports they play, and that does not happen easily. The community is full of kids who take pride in playing for Hamilton Heights and know the hard work it takes to succeed.”

Last season, Trimpe, who lives on the north side of Indianapolis, served as an assistant coach under coach Donna Buckley at Noblesville High School.

“I think being able to take a step back from head coaching and becoming an assistant at Noblesville provided me with the opportunity to gain some perspective and learn in a completely different environment,” Trimpe said. “I knew I wanted to continue coaching, and most importantly, continue learning, so when Donna gave me the opportunity to do that at Noblesville, I knew it would only make me a better coach.”

After serving as interim coach for CHS when Kevin Sweeney suffered an injury, Trimpe became head coach. Sweeney decided to focus on his rehabilitation after the 14-11 season and Trimpe was named head coach. She resigned after the 2022-23 season with a 49-42 record in her four official seasons as head coach.

“I learned so much in my five years at Carmel and will always be so appreciative of the relationships I built there and how it pushed me to grow,” she said. “I think as a young head coach, you go into it thinking you have to do it all and show that you deserve to be there, and that can change the way you would normally do things. I gained a lot of perspective on the balance it takes to be a good head coach and looking at myself now, I am more confident in who I am and how I want to do things. Ultimately, you learn coaching is about building relationships and valuing the kids you are lucky enough to coach and see thrive into college and beyond.”