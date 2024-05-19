Hamilton East Public Library celebrating end of Fishers Library renovations, new public art

Hamilton East Public Library plans to celebrate the completion of renovations at the Fishers Library and the unveiling of “Knowledge,” a public art project in the library’s pedestrian plaza in the Nickel Plate District.

The celebration is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. May 22 at the library, 5 Municipal Dr.

“Knowledge” combines a sculpture and ceramic tiles. The sculpture is made from carved native stone and onyx and is at the entrance to the Nickel Plate Trail from HEPL’s campus. The 90 ceramic tiles are set into the concrete of the pedestrian plaza on the south side of the building, leading from the Nickel Plate Trail to Municipal Drive. They feature images of Fishers, Hamilton County and Indiana history.

“Knowledge” was supported through a Fishers Arts and Culture Commission grant and HEPL’s Miesse Fund, established in honor of the library’s first librarian, Lulu Miesse.

“The library is excited to partner with the Fishers Arts and Culture Commission on their citywide public art initiatives,” HEPL Director of Experiential Learning Katelyn Coyne stated. “‘Knowledge’ celebrates the community’s dedication to arts and culture and will be a fixture in the landscape of public art along the Nickel Plate Trail.”

The artists are Rude Calderón, who created the sculpture and two benches, and Roberto Delgado, who created the tiles.

For more, visit hamiltoneastpl.org.