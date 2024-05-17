The Picklr coming to Keystone Crossing

The first Indiana location of The Picklr pickleball club will open late summer at 3810 E. 82nd St. at Keystone Crossing in Indianapolis. The franchise owners and longtime Indianapolis wealth advisors Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock plan to open five more in the metro area.

“We wanted to offer something different,” Brock said. “We think there’s some upside potential to the whole sport.”

As co-owners of nearby Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, Gilreath and Brock are familiar with the area demographics and economy and wanted to offer a pickleball facility that would fit the community.

Gilreath has seen pickleball grow in popularity in recent years and knew this would be a good time to get involved noting there aren’t similar facilities in the area.

“Anyone can play it and have fun. It’s very social,” he said, adding that the average game only takes 15 minutes.

After researching options and visiting The Picklr headquarters in Utah, Brock and Gilreath chose The Picklr because of the business model and overall quality.

“They provide a preeminent space and an exceptional experience for their players. You walk into one of their facilities and it feels different, it feels like you’re someplace special like a like an upscale facility,” Brock said.

The 30,000-square-foot facility, a former Office Max, will house 10 pickleball courts, a snack bar and locker rooms with showers.

Membership benefits include leagues and events at more than 200 nationwide locations for a standard fee starting at $10 for a 10-day trial and in-app scheduling. Most locations are open 6 a.m. to midnight.

For updates and membership specials, visit thepicklr.com.