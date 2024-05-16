Lice treatment salon opens in Carmel

The Indianapolis Lice Nanny, offering same-day lice treatment services, opened in March at 13295 Illinois St., Suite 119, in Carmel.

Owner Erin Sheen has treated more than 6,000 heads with lice and knows the importance of quick and effective action. She guarantees clients will be able to return to work or school the next day.

“Most kids can’t get back into school if they have bugs in their hair, and they can’t go to day care. It’s really disruptive to people’s lives,” Sheen said.

Sheen and her team provide appointments within two hours and promise a 100 percent money back guarantee. The average head takes 20 minutes to treat.

“When moms find bugs in their kids’ hair, they usually want them out immediately. And a lot of moms have learned either through trying to tackle it on their own before, or just reading the news or talking to friends, that a lot of the over-the-counter stuff is completely ineffective. So, it becomes a really frustrating, time-consuming process,” Sheen said.

Sheen and her team use a dimethicone oil product and specialized combs.

“It’s nontoxic. It’s actually food grade, so it’s safe enough that you can eat it. But it happens to kill everything on contact, and within 60 seconds, all the bugs are dead,” Sheen said.

Sheen said the two most common misconceptions about lice are that they can live on surfaces other than someone’s head and that over-the-counter products kill them.

“It’s a completely unregulated industry,” Sheen said, adding that often people treat lice and think they’re gone but they come back.

“Really they tampered it down,” Sheen said. “They just need a quarter inch of hair and they’re happy.”

She said there is no need to clean linens and stuffed animals.

“People tend to freak out and feel judged by kids at school and that always makes me sad,” Sheen said. “It’s not about being dirty. Lice don’t discriminate, and the only way to control them is treatment.”

The Indianapolis Lice Nanny team doesn’t offer preventative products but sells dimethicone oil to past clients who want to treat lice at home.

Looking to expand outside of the Columbus and Dublin, Ohio, markets where she has treated lice for more than 10 years, Sheen saw the opportunity in Indianapolis to open her third salon.

“It’s a similar community, and I could tell that there was a need,” Sheen said.

Sheen offers free phone consultations and welcomes questions at 317-800-1325.

Cost is $120 per head (additional $35 for hair longer than shoulder length); $65 for a family after-care kit; $40 for a family head-check fee (if other treatment is not needed).

For more, visit licenanniesusa.com/indy.