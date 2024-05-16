Carmel’s BoberTea & MochiDough closes after owner beats cancer

BoberTea & MochiDough on Carmel’s Main Street has closed.

A note by shop owners Irene and Dave Tang posted on the door explains the decision to shutter the business.

“We want to share some great and not-so-great news with you. The great news is that our owner and fearless leader Dave has officially kicked bone marrow cancer in the rear after months of chemo, stem cell transplant, and hospitalization. We feel incredibly blessed and thankful for his cancer free results,” it states. “Unfortunately, the treatment took its toll on finances. It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of BoberTea MochiDough Carmel.”

The shop, which opened in December 2022, served Bober teas and Japanese-style doughnuts.

The Tangs also operate Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe three doors west of the former BoberTea & MochiDough shop. Vitality Bowls remains open, and several BoberTea & MochiDough employees have transferred to work there.

“Since opening (Vitality Bowls) in February 2015, we have been all about bringing healthy food choices to the Carmel community,” the note states. “Dave’s own recent health situation has been instrumental in making the very difficult decision to choose which store to focus our resources as well as the choice for healthier eating and lifestyle.”

According to the note, the Tangs hope that focusing on a single shop will “significantly decrease work and stress load.”

Dave Tang did not immediately respond to a request for comment.