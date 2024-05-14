Athlete of the week: Noblesville senior a powerful presence at the plate for softball team

Gabby Fowler has been flexing her power for the Noblesville High School softball team.

“Since arriving as a freshman, Gabby has always been a competitor and has been exceptional at this game,” Millers coach Deke Bullard said. “She also does a ton of work outside the field. She has athletic weights through the school as well and does other training, including Raymer Strength.”

Through the first 17 games this year, the senior third baseman was hitting .519 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs.

“I think what we are seeing is her off-the-field work all coming together this year,” Bullard said of her high batting average.

Fowler’s career batting average heading into the season was .472. She holds the school career record for home runs with 44. She had a single-season record of 15 last year. The state record for home runs is 50 by Bremen’s Erin Coffel (2017-19).

“My biggest improvement over the course of my career has been my mental approach to the game,” Fowler said. “Of course, the extra training and hours in the cages have helped, but I’ve seen a major difference in the player I am from a mental perspective and enjoying the game through ups and downs.”

Fowler has primarily played third base for the Millers, but also played catcher for the Indy Dreams 18-and-under travel team.

The Millers are looking to win their third sectional title in Fowler’s four years.

“Winning back-to-back sectional titles is something that has helped me become the player I am today,” she said. “Being introduced to a tournament environment my freshman year taught me the importance of being a team player and supporting everyone, no matter what. That team was full of amazing role models that showed me how to be a leader and become what they were. Winning my sophomore year was also super special because no one expected us to win. We were the underdogs that year and were able to come together and accomplish our goals. My goal for this team is to win sectionals and make a long run in the tournament.”

Fowler’s personal goals are to break her single-season home run record and continue to be a leader for her teammates.

Fowler will play for East Carolina University next season.

“When I started the recruiting process, I knew I wanted to go south,” she said. “I looked at multiple schools in the Carolinas, and after many camps, I decided on East Carolina. The coaches and team created an amazing atmosphere that I really wanted to be a part of. When I went on my visit, I also fell in love with the beautiful campus and the culture around ECU sports. “

Favorite athlete: Anthony Rizzo

Favorite TV show: “Young Sheldon”

Favorite subject: Ceramics

Favorite vacation destination: Hawaii