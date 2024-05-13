Westfield girl named a Riley Champion

Eight-year-old Londyn Hoffman has dealt with a lot of health issues in her young life. But none of them can erase her smile.

When Londyn was only 5 years old, she was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer of the soft tissue. The tumor presented behind her right eye, and treatment included chemotherapy and radiation. During treatment, she was hit with a neurological complication — Guillain-Barre syndrome.

After a recurrence of her cancer, her right eye had to be removed. But since her last round of treatment, Londyn has been cancer free for almost 18 months.

Treatment, however, can be hard on a body, especially a young body. Since concluding treatment, Londyn has had to relearn how to walk, talk and swallow. She spent three months at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health, which is where the care from Riley’s made a difference for Londyn and her family.

Londyn has been named a 2024 Riley Champion by Riley Children’s Foundation. A banner presentation ceremony honoring Londyn was held at Monon Trail Elementary School April 26.

Londyn’s parents, Jenna and Adam, as well as her siblings — Lincoln, a freshman at Westfield High School, and Luci, a sixth-grader at Westfield Middle School — all participate in events to promote the services and care that Riley provides to those children facing a diagnosis as well as their families.

“It’s kind of a way for our family to give back for all the ways that Riley’s has helped her,” said Jenna Hoffman. “It’s our way to give back and to generate awareness about Riley and all the help they provide to all Riley families throughout the year. That’s what the Riley’s Champions program is all about.”

Although Londyn does have some cognitive deficits, she attends Monon Trails Elementary, where she is enrolled in the life skills program, a special education program offered through Westfield Washington Schools that meet the needs of individual students.

“We work on all the academics that general education kids work on, we do math and reading and writing every day,” life skills educator Margo Hoaglan said. “But we also work on the things to help these kids with things like patience and waiting, what they need to grow so they can live and do things by themselves. Our goal is always how independent we can help them to become.”

Jenna Hoffman said with help from Riley and her school, Londyn has grown to be a beacon of light for their family, and everyone who meets her.

“She is always happy,” she said. “She has had very few moments in her entire health journey where she has been unhappy. We say she lost her sparkle for a period of time, but she just makes friends with everyone. Her personality is just infectious.”

SIDEBAR

About Riley’s Champions

Riley Champions Presented by Kroger is a program through the Riley Children’s Foundation that honors Riley patients and families across Indiana who demonstrate courage and commitment to helping others while navigating medical obstacles.

Riley Champions are typically between the ages of 8-18 and show a desire to leave a legacy of helping others. As ambassadors for Riley, Champions share their stories publicly.

Olivia Mozzi, communications specialist with Riley Children’s Foundation said individuals and families chosen as Riley Champions represent Riley at different events to share their stories and help motivate donors and serve as ambassadors throughout the year.

“We find that they are inspiring for other Riley families,” Mozzi said.

Riley Children’s Foundation is the nonprofit organization that opened Riley Hospital for Children in 1924. Riley Children’s Foundation inspires communities to invest in world-class pediatric research and care at Riley Children’s Health and Indiana University School of Medicine.

Learn more at rileykids.org.