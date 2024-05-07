Fishers resident earns Evans Scholarship

Andrew Lupke has never played a round of golf, but he certainly has benefited from the game.

The Fishers resident, who is a senior at Cathedral High School, has been awarded an Evans Scholarship, a full housing and tuition college grant offered to student caddies. An Evans Scholarship is valued at more than $125,000 over four years.

Lupke, who plans to major in business at Indiana University, primarily caddies at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel and Wood Wind Golf Club in Westfield. Most of the 18 students from Indiana selected as Evans Scholars are expected to attend IU or Purdue University. The Western Golf Association, headquartered in Glenview, Ill., has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930.

“I’ve been a baseball player all my life, so most of my time has been spent playing baseball and caddying,” Lupke said. “I played my last summer of travel baseball last year and now am just focused on caddying and getting ready for college.”

To qualify for the Evans Scholarship, each student must meet the program’s four selection criteria and show a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.

Lupke was quite familiar with the program as his older brother, Mike, was awarded an Evans Scholarship in 2022. Andrew said Mike never played golf, either, until he got to IU.

Andrew Lupke started caddying the summer following his freshman year.

“Receiving an Evans Scholarship was a goal I had in my mind from the beginning,” he said. “There are ups and downs to it, but staying persistent and believing in myself was the way to get it done. It was keeping my grades up and getting as many rounds of golf in as I could. I’ve learned about hard work and trusting God.

“It’s a really long process. My brother really helped me keep my head up because he knew it would be worth it.”

Lupke said it was important for him to balance his time with his other commitments, including being a student manager for Cathedral’s boys soccer team.

Lupke said he has learned networking skills while caddying.

“I’ve met so many different people, whether it’s other caddies or golfers,” Lupke said. “The people I meet really make it enjoyable. There are regulars I see every week. It’s taught me a lot about making connections with people. I’ve learned to pick up a skill and be consistent with it and make it benefit you. I’ve learned everything I know about golf from caddying.”