Central Indiana Dance Ensemble to present ‘Snow White’

University High School sophomore Sophia Cahn can hardly contain her excitement about her role of Snow White.

“My favorite parts are partnering, and the scene at the Dwarfs’ house,” Cahn said. “It’s so much fun dancing and interacting with my friends in character, and I can’t wait to perform it on stage. With this being my biggest role, it can be challenging at times, but the process is extremely rewarding, and I have so much to look forward to.”

Cahn, a Carmel resident, will share the title role with Carmel High School sophomore Sienna Paquette in the Central Indiana Dance Ensemble’s production of “Snow White” May 18-19 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Paquette performs at 2 p.m. May 18 and 4 p.m. May 19. Cahn’s performances are set for 7:30 p.m. May 18 and 1 p.m. May 19.

“These two girls have great work ethics in both classes and rehearsals, where they spend over 20 hours a week,” CIDE Co-Artistic Director Ashley Jacobs said. “With ‘Snow White’ being a storybook ballet, the acting is an important aspect of the role, and both Sienna and Sophia have great confidence and stage presence needed for this role.”

Paquette said Snow White has to go through many emotions as the story progresses. Paquette said she looks forward to the challenge because it is her first lead role in CIDE’s spring ballet.

“This is the biggest role I have had in the company, which results in long rehearsals multiple days a week,” Paquette said. “I am honored to perform the role of Snow White. With it comes many challenges, learning more about the importance of technique and artistry to entertain the audience. (It’s) much different than dancing in the corps de ballet, where the audience’s focus is toward the soloist. I also needed to learn more about pas de deux, or dancing with a partner. This role has allowed me to grow substantially as a dancer.”

For more, visit cidedance.org.