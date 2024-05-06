Current Publishing
A paved, multi-use path will extend the existing Fall Creek Greenway from Lee Road to the Upper Loop Trail at Geist Crossing. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)

Lawrence trail extension work to start this year

The City of Lawrence announced that work will begin this year on an approximately 2-mile extension of the Fall Creek Greenway from Lee Road at 63rd Street to the Upper Loop Trail at Geist Crossing.

The new trail will be a paved, multi-use path and will include a section of boardwalk. A date for work to commence has not been set.

The existing Fall Creek Greenway runs more than 14 miles from downtown Indianapolis to Fort Harrison State Park in Lawrence. On 63rd Street, the new trail will link to another Next Level Trails project in Lawrence that connects to Forest Glen Elementary School and residential areas.

Indiana’s Next Level Trails program awarded $5 million for the Lee Road trail extension in December. Central Indiana Community Foundation through Lilly Endowment contributed another $1.75 million for matching funds toward the grant.

“When the extension is complete, Fall Creek Greenway will link the communities of Lawrence, Geist and downtown Indy through our growing network of trails and pathways offering connectivity, mobility and recreation opportunities for Lawrence residents and visitors,” the announcement stated.

Other partners in the project are Indy’s Urban Wilderness and Indy Parks, according to the City of Lawrence.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website, the project cost will be about $7 million, and the extension will total 1.83 miles.

For more, visit in.gov/dnr/state-parks/recreation/grants/next-level-trails.


