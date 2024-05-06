Current Publishing
A build-to-rent neighborhood is proposed southeast of Towne Road and 126th Street in Carmel. (Image from informational packet by Luxe Communities of West Carmel)

Community meeting May 7 to discuss build-to-rent neighborhood proposed in west Carmel

The developer of a build-to-rent neighborhood proposed in west Carmel will hold a community meeting at 7 p.m. May 7 to present more information about the project. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Meeting House in the Village of WestClay at 2000 E. New Market St.

Carmel-based developer Luxe BTR is proposing several single-family housing types within the Luxe Communities of West Carmel development planned southeast of Towne Road and 126th Street.

Jim Shinaver, an attorney with Nelson & Frankenberger who is representing Luxe BTR, said the development would provide rental types not readily available in Carmel.

“The concept addresses a wide range of housing needs and preferences throughout Carmel and northern Hamilton County for those seeking a luxury single-family rental option,” Shinaver said.

He said developers believe it will be an attractive option for some residents looking to relocate within the community.

“We do expect many to be current Carmel residents who want to stay in Carmel but for stage-of life-considerations are seeking alternatives to home ownership, with ease of maintenance as the leading reason for considering a community like the one being proposed,” Shinaver stated.

The development would be the first of its type for Luxe BTR, according to Shinaver.

Luxe BTR plans to file a petition with the City of Carmel to rezone the land but has not yet done so. The Carmel Plan Commission votes on rezone requests before sending them to the Carmel City Council for a final decision.


