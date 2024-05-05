Summer repaving projects begin in May in Westfield

Portions of more than 30 roadways are slated for repaving in Westfield.

The annual street paving program is set to begin the first week of May and last through the first week of October and will address the needs of approximately 10 miles of roads within the city.

The project was awarded this spring to Baumgartner & Co. Asphalt Services of Fishers for a cost of $2.4 million. The funds come from a combination of the city’s portion of the state-administered Community Crossings Matching Grant, Motor Vehicle Highway Funds and Local Roads and Services Funds.

Each project will include milling the top surface of asphalt and repaving it with a new layer between 2 and 4 inches in thickness. Typical milling and paving projects take three to five days to complete and require lane restrictions.

“Residents of Westfield moved here for a number of reasons, and one of those is our high quality of life,” Mayor Scott Willis stated. “This includes having well-maintained roads in our city, and our continued investment in new roundabouts and maintaining our current roads are high on my priority list.”

Firmer timelines for paving and lane closures will be announced as summer progresses.

For a full list of roadways scheduled for repaving, visit westfield.in.gov.