Grace Church’s third annual Indy Creation Fest

Noblesville Community

Grace Church in Noblesville held its third annual Indy Creation Fest April 27.

The free, family-friendly event blended inspiration, education and activities for all ages with more than 30 local exhibitors, including nonprofit organizations, animal rescues and churches focused on ecological stewardship.

Visitors explored a display of electric vehicles, participated in a scavenger hunt and enjoyed selections from two food trucks.

“Our vision is to live in a world where contributing to our planet’s well-being is easy for everyone,” stated Dava Brown, co-chair of Indy Creation Fest. “We hope Indy Creation Fest inspires people to take action and provides practical ways to get involved, and more churches will see creation care as part of their mission, becoming leaders in the environmental movement.”


