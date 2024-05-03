Sycamore Reserve resident had a range of careers

By Ken Severson

A Renaissance man is someone who has acquired profound knowledge or proficiency in more than one field.

Meet Bertie Morse, a Renaissance woman.

The resident of Sycamore Reserve Senior Independent Living facility in Indianapolis, has accomplished quite a bit in her 88 years.

“I’ve probably had three careers alone,” Morse said, laughing.

A Grand Rapids, Mich,. native, Morse has lived at Sycamore Reserve for nearly two years.

Morse, who has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Michigan, been a social worker; worked in real estate; owned and operated a company that serviced homeowners associations; owned a women’s consignment store; worked for RCI in Indianapolis; and worked for the federal government performing security background checks before finally retiring.

Morse has also lived in Germany and Mexico, and for 10 years, called Sedona, Ariz. home.

Morse has lived a mobile lifestyle, buying a recreational vehicle and traveling throughout the United States alone for nearly two years, even stopping off at Yellowstone National Park to work a spell.

“That was a great experience,” Morse said. “One of the highlights for me.”

Shortly thereafter, she moved to Indianapolis to be close to family.

That was in 2006.

“I have done a lot,” Morse said.

Now that Morse has retired and settled in at Sycamore Reserve, she is simply enjoying the solace of retirement.

“I like to go places and do things, but I don’t have any specific hobby,” she said. “Since moving here, I really don’t do much of anything.”

Morse, who is divorced, has two daughters, one in Fishers and one in Mokena, Ill. She also has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.