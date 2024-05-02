City of Noblesville considers Wawa Fuel Center

During its April 9 meeting, the Noblesville Common Council reviewed a proposal for the Howe Campus Corner development, which includes a Wawa Fuel Center and 10,000-square-foot garden office, on 4.45 acres at Howe and 146th St., opposite the Woodberry Neighborhood.

Mark Leach with the law firm Faegre Drinker spoke on behalf of the petitioner, JDF Greenfield LLC.

Wawa has more than 1,058 convenience retail stores in the U.S, and the petitioner stated it is an “everyday stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs.”

Leach said the project has been in the works for a year, and multiple meetings have occurred between the Woodberry Homeowners Association Board, which gave it a “unanimous endorsement.”

“146th Street is a rapidly growing commuter corridor that is underserved by high-end gas convenience and food mart options,” Leach said. “There are zero convenience stores offering gas located on the south side of 146th Street for the benefit of eastbound traffic between State Road 37 and I-69.”

JDF Greenfield LLC estimates the project will cost between $8 million and $10 million. If approved, construction is expected to begin in late spring or early summer.

The development plan is scheduled to go before the plan commission at its May 20 meeting.