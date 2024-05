Performing Arts in Carmel. The cast features

The Actors Theatre of Indiana opened “Forbidden Broadway” April 26 at the Studio Theater at the Center for thefrom left, Christine Zavakos, Cynthia Collins, Billy Kimmel, Kieran Danaan and Brent E. Marty. Forbidden Broadway continues through May 12. For more, visit atistage.org . (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)