A new chapter: Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library celebrates opening of Whitestown branch

By Samantha Kupiainen

More than two years in the making, Zionsville’s Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library celebrated the grand opening of its new Whitestown branch April 20.

Construction of the new branch broke ground in April 2022. The project was a response to public interest in having a library in Whitestown.

“The community asked for a library,” said Kristin Shelley, executive director of the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library. “And then the board of the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library listened and reached out to community members and really listened. Then they approached the trustees and said that we’re able to build this library, we’d like to provide services in an area that wasn’t necessarily fully served with library services before.”

With the opening of the Whitestown branch, Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library now has two locations, including Zionsville. Patron’s library cards are accepted at both branches.

“They’ll both be branches of the system and the cards will work,” Shelley said. “If you get a card here, it’s going to work at the Zionsville location, and vice versa.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library branch hosted a grand-opening April 20. The event included a ribbon cutting and a variety of speakers, including Shelley; Zionsville Mayor John Stehr; Zionsville Town Council President Jason Plunkett; Whitestown Town Council President Dan Patterson; Whitestown Town Manager Katie Barr; Worth Township Trustee Jim Baldwin; and Library Board President Christina Hage.

Zionsville officials said the growth represents an exciting partnership with Whitestown.

“It is so meaningful to me to see this branch being here, working with the branch that’s in Zionsville,” Stehr said. “I truly believe that Zionsville and Whitestown have way more in common than what divides us. It’s good to see us tied together in this way, I think this is a great opportunity for the future… I wish this branch every bit of success as the OG branch in Zionsville has. I look forward to how we can work together to make that happen.”

Patterson echoed that sentiment.

“From the first shovelful of earth until this moment, we have watched the progress of construction with a sense of excitement that is likely shared by many of you here in attendance,” Patterson told those gathered for the official ribbon cutting. “The excitement of knowing that we would soon have a wonderful new library in the community, a library to welcome all of our residents to learn, to congregate and to discover and explore.”

As part of the grand opening, attendees participated in guided building tours that highlighted key areas of the new library. Each area included a variety of library swag for attendees to choose from. The tours ended at the HMMPL Friends of the Library book sale, which included information on how to volunteer and get involved with the library.

Entertainment included demonstrations of the library’s new MakerStudio, which features a laser-cutter, 3D printer and sewing machine, among other amenities.

“We have a sublimation machine where you can transpose images onto (things) like mugs,” Shelley said. “So, we just have lots of stuff in there that are science, technology, engineering, arts, and math focused.”

The branch will offer a variety of programming.

“We will have storytimes for children and will have specific programming for children,” Shelley said. “We will have both STEM programs for adults, teens and children, of all ages. So, we hope to really kind of meet the community where they are, what their needs are, and provide the programming that they’re asking for and that they want. And we also are moving our outreach van over here. So, our Book Mobile will be housed here, and then we’ll go out from here to the different communities and to the retirement communities throughout both Zionsville and Whitestown. We’re just really, really excited and thrilled to be able to share this.”

Shelley said the building is a “phenomenal resource” for the community.

“There’s a brand-new staff that have been hired and trained that are eager to welcome patrons through the doors, and to help them,” she said.

Patrons can obtain their library card for the Whitestown branch online at hmmpl.org.

HMMPL Whitestown Branch Facts

The Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library Whitestown branch is now open at 6310 Albert S. White Dr. in Whitestown.

Amenities include a MakerStudio, reading room with working fireplace, outdoor patio spaces, community room accommodating up to 200 people, Friend of the Library sales and cafe area, Boone REMC Recording Studio and Discovery Zone.

The library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more, contact the library at 317-769-7930 or [email protected]. View programming and events at both the Zionsville and Whitestown branch locations at hmmpl.org.