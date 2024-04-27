Carmel in brief — April 30, 2024

Indy Fiber Hundred Festival – A Yarn Market will present the Indy Fiber Hundred Festival, a celebration of fiber arts, from noon to 4 p.m. May 5 in Carmel’s Village of WestClay, 2000 E. New Market St. The Indy 500-themed event for yarn enthusiasts will feature items and displays from multiple vendors. Admission is free. Learn more at ndyfiberhundred2024.com.

Westermeier Commons closed – Westermeier Commons in Carmel’s Central Park at 920 Central Park Dr. W. is closed for a planned playground resurfacing project. The playground, splash pad, restrooms, community shelter, shelter No. 1 and the western half of the parking lot will be closed and fenced off during the project. The eastern half of the parking lot will remain open and trails to the lagoon will not be impacted. The park is expected to reopen in mid-May but is dependent on weather and other factors.

Hats Off to Spring fundraiser – The Hats Off to Spring fashion show and luncheon will be presented beginning at 10 a.m. May 1 at Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian St. in Carmel. The fundraiser benefits the Little Sisters of the Poor who care for the elderly at the St. Augustine Home on W. 86th Street in Indianapolis. Proceeds will support ongoing operations of the St. Augustine Home for the Aged. Call 317-294-1955 for more information and an invitation. Learn more at staugustinehomeguild.org/st-augustine-home-guild/hots.

Aviation Hall of Fame class announced – The Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame has announced the individuals selected for induction in the Class of 2024. They are:

Joseph P. (“Joe”) Allen IV, Ph.D., NASA astronaut

John D. Riddle, Maj. Gen., USAF, decorated Vietnam combat pilot and military commander

Wilbur A. (“Wil”) Davis, US Navy veteran, decorated Vietnam pilot and aviation entrepreneur

Larry W. Gross, Purdue University educator, Indiana’s longest-serving FAA pilot examiner

Dr. Worthe S. Holt, Jr., major general., USAF, physician and flight surgeon

Edmond Soliday, U.S. Army veteran, airline pilot, system safety engineer and Indiana state representative

The honorees will be inducted at the Honors Banquet on Sept. 21 at the 502 East Event Center in Carmel. Learn more at inahof.org.

Vital records available online – Hamilton County has become the fourth county in Indiana to offer an online ordering system for birth and death certificates. Previously, birth and death records were only available in person or via mail-in application. Orders are processed within two business days, excluding weekends and holidays, and customers can choose mail delivery or pick-up. Newborn records may take 10 to 14 days to become available through the Indiana Department of Health’s vital records system. Certified birth and death certificates are $15 per copy, and online orders will incur a nonrefundable $5 service fee. To order, visit the Hamilton County Health Department’s online portal, hamiltoncounty.in.gov/255/Vital-Records.

Art & Country craft fair – The Art & Country art and craft fair is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the Carmel VFW, 12863 Old Meridian St. Local artists will showcase a variety of handmade creations that include apparel, ceramics, glass, jewelry and more. The event will support local veteran programs. Admission is free.

Liberty Fund honors historian – Carmel-based Liberty Fund has selected Gordon Wood, a historian of the American Revolution, as the winner of the inaugural George F. Will Award for the Advancement of Liberty and the Free Society. He received the award at a ceremony and dinner in Washington, D.C., April 17. It was presented to him by George F. Will and Mitch Daniels, a senior adviser to the Liberty Fund, president emeritus of Purdue University and a former governor of Indiana. Gordon Wood is the Alva O. Way University Professor and Professor of History Emeritus at Brown University. Previously, he has won the Pulitzer Prize, the Bancroft Prize, and the National Humanities Medal for his scholarship and writing.

Class of ‘74 reunion – The Carmel High School Class of 1974 will have its 50th class reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at the VFW Post 10003, 12863 Old Meridian St., Carmel. For more or to RSVP, email Jocko Conley at [email protected] or call Jenny Johnson Rundle at 317-501-3034.

Ramaswamy to speak to county GOP – Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will be the featured speaker at the Hamilton County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner on May 2 at Embassy Suites in Noblesville. A VIP reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Learn more and purchase tickets at hamiltoncountygop.org.

Book drive – KG’s Kids, Inc. and Bank of America are teaming up to host a book drive throughout the month of April to benefit Indianapolis Public Schools and Warren Township Schools. The goal is to collect at least 3,000 new or gently used books, primarily for elementary and middle school-aged children. Books can be dropped off through April 30 at BOA branches at 10800 N. Michigan Rd. in Zionsville; 11530 Illinois St. in Carmel; 9770 E. 116th St. in Fishers; and 8551 River Rd. in Indianapolis. KG’s Kids, Inc. is a nonprofit organization started by Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson with a mission to emphasize education, starting with reading, to create opportunities for all students to be successful in school. Learn more at kgskids.com.

Golden Hoosier nominations – Nominations are being accepted for the 2024 Golden Hoosier Award, which honors senior Hoosiers for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities. Since the start of the program, more than 200 Hoosiers have been honored. To be eligible, the nominee must be an Indiana resident age 65 or older and have been a volunteer in the community for the past three years. The deadline for submitting applications is July 14. Nomination forms can be accessed at in.gov/lg/lt-governor-initiatives/golden-hoosier-award. A ceremony honoring those selected will be held later this year.

Brooke’s Place seeks volunteers – Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People is looking for volunteers to serve as support group facilitators for its westside, eastside and northside program nights. Volunteers provide a safe and supportive environment for young people, ages 3-29, and their caregivers, to grieve. Facilitators engage groups through conversation as well as age-appropriate therapeutic activities such as crafts and games. Facilitators serve families twice a month on either Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays. To learn more about becoming a facilitator or to apply, contact [email protected] or visit brookesplace.org/grief-support-volunteer.

Congressional art contest – Submissions are being accepted for the U.S. House of Representatives’ Artistic Discovery Contest, which is open to all high school students. Winning artwork will be displayed for a year in the U.S. Capitol. Residents of Indiana’s 5th Congressional District may enter by dropping off entries by 5 p.m. April 16 at the Muncie District Office, 420 South High St., Suite 207, Muncie. Learn more at spartz.house.gov/services/art-competition.

Breakfast at the Brickyard – Mario Andretti, the 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner and four-time IndyCar Series champion, will be the featured guest at the 2024 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, presented by Midwestern Engineers, Inc. The event will take place at 9 a.m., May 18 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tickets are on sale to the public, with individual tickets priced at $100 each and Preferred Corporate Tables at $1,200. For more, visit 500Festival.com/Breakfast.

Free weather radios for hard of hearing – Hamilton County Emergency Management is giving away free weather radios to Hamilton County residents who are deaf and hard of hearing. Grant dollars allowed EMA to purchase hundreds of the radios that come equipped with a pillow shaker and strobe lights. Anyone who qualifies should contact Monica Peterson at [email protected] to receive a radio.

Register for Rookie Run – Registration is open for the 2024 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run, which will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 11 in downtown Indianapolis. The Rookie Run is designed to introduce kids ages 3 to 10 to the joy of running in a non-competitive and festive atmosphere. This family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity for children to experience the excitement of a start and finish line, surrounded by cheering spectators. Learn more and register at 500Festival.com/Rookie.

500 Mini Marathon seeks course entertainment — Registration is open for those interested in providing course entertainment during the 2024 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. Selected groups will perform for a crowd of more than 20,000 participants, volunteers and spectators along the 13.1-mile course on May 4. Musicians, dance groups, bands, and family-friendly entertainers of all genres are encouraged to apply at IndyMini.com/entertainment. For those who want to register for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and to learn more, visit IndyMini.com/Register.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend for all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Merchants Bank hire – Merchants Bank has hired Francisco Guzman as an affordable lending loan officer, based out of the company’s headquarters in Carmel. Guzman brings mortgage origination experience gained while serving clients located in Indiana and Florida. His recent roles in the mortgage industry were at American Financial Network and America’s Mortgage Professionals, where he focused on generating leads for local Spanish-speaking realtors and fostering the growth of self-sourced Spanish-speaking businesses. Guzman attended Wabash College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Spanish with a minor in philosophy.

‘Hamilton County Conversations’ – Invest Hamilton County has launched a podcast titled “Hamilton County Conversations,” which features leaders across various sectors in Hamilton County in discussions with Invest Hamilton County President and CEO Mike Thibideau. The podcast arose out of a desire to facilitate conversations around workforce development, quality of life and other issues of key concern to Hamilton County leaders, businesses and residents. Podcasts are released twice monthly and are available for listening through both Apple Music and Spotify. Learn more at investhamiltoncounty.com/engage/hamilton-county-conversations-podcast.

Woof Gang nears opening – Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, 1378 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel, is set to open May 16. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Saturday. The store will sell specialty dog-friendly cookies and cakes, in addition to chews, supplements, natural dog food, dog toys and accessories. Grooming services by appointment.

Hamilton County Tourism CEO search — A national search will soon begin to replace Hamilton County Tourism, Inc. President/CEO Brenda Myer,s who will retire this summer. Diversified Search Group will lead the HCT Board of Directors in the search. Myers announced her planned retirement in 2022, ending a 19-year tenure as the organization’s leader. She also served as a founding board member of the tourism organization more than 30 years ago as a representative of Conner Prairie. The goal is to have a new leader in place by mid-summer.

Centier Bank makes donation — Centier Bank recently presented a $65,000 donation to United Way of NWI, impacting nine United Way agencies across Indiana as part of its annual Workplace Campaign. For the past several years, Centier Bank has partnered with United Way chapters across the state, resulting in the advancement of initiatives designed to impact thousands of families and individuals in need. The donation supports the United Way organizations in 11 counties, including Lake, Porter, La Porte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Allen, Tippecanoe, Boone, Marion and Hamilton counties. For more, visit unitedway.org and centier.com.

State to recognize businesses longevity – The state of Indiana is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards, which honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for at least 100 or 50 years, respectively, and have demonstrated a commitment to serving the community. To qualify, businesses must have had continuous operations in Indiana for 100 or 50 years by Dec. 31, 2023. For full details or to apply, visit share.hsforms.com/1OgAMk9N2Rhi-L8zdd6ouFQnppbm. Application deadline is April 12.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Divas bicycle program returns – The second year for IU Health Momentum Indy Divas presented by VQ Labs, a women’s bicycle riding and empowerment program developed to foster a welcoming environment for women of all ages, experience and abilities, kicks off April 11. The program offers weekly rides (road and off-road) through September for women who are seeking a healthy, active lifestyle and an opportunity to connect socially with other women of all cycling levels and abilities. The group meets at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at Indiana Members Credit Union, 3975 W. 106th St. in Carmel. Membership is $150, and no woman will be turned away because of inability to pay. Learn more at momentumindy.org/divas.

RevolutionEYES hire – RevolutionEYES has added Dr. Angeline McLean to its practice in Carmel. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and she completed her residency at Indiana University, where she also served as adjunct faculty. She has been practicing primary care optometry in the Indianapolis area for 20 years. McLean is a volunteer with Gleaners Food Bank and Indiana Reading and Information Services. Learn more at revolution-eyes.com.

Women’s Running Festival expands – The Women’s Running Festival, the largest women’s running event in Indiana, has added a 10K race this year to complement its half-marathon and 5K. In addition, race organizers CRRG Events returned the event to its original date during Labor Day weekend. Set for Aug. 31 in Carmel, the late summer date allows women from across the country to participate in the 14th annual Women’s Half Marathon, Women’s 10K and Get a MOVE on Cancer 5K without conflicting with the fall marathon calendar. Registration for the events is open at WomensRunningFestival.com.

Lung Support Group – Franciscan Health Indianapolis will host a monthly Lung Support Group hospital, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis. The meetings will take place on the third Thursday of each month (beginning March 21) from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Cardiac Testing Conference Room. Meetings include a guest speaker and focus on lung education and treatment information. A light meal will be provided and a shuttle bus service is available. RSVP for meeting and transportation a week prior to the event. For more, call 317-528-8901 or email [email protected].