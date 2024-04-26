Monarch Medicine to open urgent care facility May 6 in Carmel

Monarch Medicine will host a community open house and toy drive from 3 to 8 p.m. May 4 at 90 Executive Dr., Suite A. The new urgent care facility aims to serve the Carmel community through compassionate, accessible care. Regular clinic hours begin May 6.

“Monarch Medicine is a full-service urgent care offering basic medical services as well as X-ray and labs,” said Todd Clay, Monarch Medicine’s co-founder. “Basically, birth to death, you come in and we help you feel better that day.”

The facility will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Same-day appointments and walk-ins are welcome.

Todd Clay said his goal is for Monarch Medicine to be a community-first, family-oriented facility.

“We aren’t trying to change healthcare, we are trying to make it different,” he said.

Co-founder Dr. Lisa Clay, a family practice physician, wants to provide a space for patients to feel seen and heard through personalized patient care.

“Part of the simplicity we are looking for is when you leave the office, hopefully (you) have your next set of plans set up and in place for you so that you don’t have to navigate it on your own,” said Lisa Clay, Todd Clay’s wife.

Monarch Medicine isn’t affiliated with a local hospital and will help refer patients to the best facility for their needs. It accepts most major insurance.

Monarch will offer online access to patient care plans and charts and online scheduling.

Toy drive donations will benefit Riley Children’s Hospital. The open house event will include a bounce house, cake, drinks and balloons.

For job openings or more information, visit monarchmedicine.org. For Riley donation ideas, visit rileycheerguild.org/wishlist.