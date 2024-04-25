Snapshot: Democratic governor candidate holds town hall

Current Publishing
Jennifer McCormick, Democratic candidate for Indiana governor, conducted the first of three town hall meetings focusing on reproductive rights April 24 at Holy Family Episcopal Church in Fishers. McCormick invited all gubernatorial primary candidates to participate, but she was the only one who attended. McCormick is calling on the Indiana Legislature to approve a constitutional amendment that would allow ballot initiatives or referendums for topics like abortion. (Photo courtesy of the Indiana Democratic Party)


