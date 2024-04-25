From left, Riley Hudson, Hayley Dorsett, Soni Kumar, Rob Bartlett and Nick Gore attend the grand opening. Rob Bartlett, certified peer recovery coach for the access to community care center in Carmel, center, cuts the ribbon. Indiana Center for Recovery celebrates new Carmel center 0 By Current Publishing on April 25, 2024 Carmel Community Indiana Center for Recovery celebrated the grand opening of its Access to Community Care facility in Carmel with an April 15 ribbon-cutting ceremony. The center is at 14555 Hazel Dell Pkwy., Suite 140. (Photos by Adam Seif) More Headlines Study focuses on needed services in Hamilton County Senior group home in Carmel’s Woodland Springs neighborhood to open in May In bloom: Indiana Peony Festival returns to Noblesville Actors Theatre of Indiana brings Broadway musical parody to stage Ascension St. Vincent Carmel welcomes new president Column: Who put you in charge? Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email