Choose to Move raises awareness, funds for Parkinson’s

By Cassie King

The Indiana Parkinson Foundation’s annual Choose to Move event will take place April 27 at Witten Park in Fishers.

Marking its 12th year, the event’s goal is to offer hope to people with Parkinson’s disease, amplify awareness and raise funds for the Indiana Parkinson Foundation.

The event will feature activities for attendees, including booths hosted by community partners and sponsors, a program featuring stories of people living with Parkinson’s and a 100-yard dash.

It also includes 1-mile and 5K routes through the park.

“Each step taken during Choose to Move symbolizes support for those currently fighting Parkinson’s, honors those who have passed and aims to raise awareness about a disease diagnosed every six minutes,” said Addie Cunningham, IPF program director. “The inspiration behind Choose to Move traces back 12 years, rooted in a desire to provide support, hope and excitement amidst the immense impact of Parkinson’s disease.”

New this year will be storytelling sessions with people with Parkinson’s and their families.

Cunningham, whose father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2008, emphasized the event’s role in fostering a sense of community and rallying around loved ones affected by Parkinson’s.

“With over 1,000 attendees expected, Choose to Move not only brings together individuals affected by Parkinson’s but also serves as a platform to raise awareness about the disease and available resources for managing it,” Cunningham said.

The annual Choose to Move race is an important part of raising awareness for the Parkinson’s community as well as the Indiana Parkinson Foundation, stated Kim Williams, executive director of the Indiana Parkinson Foundation.

“It is an opportunity to come together and celebrate those we serve and encourage them in their fight against Parkinson’s disease,” she said. “We know this disease can be a tough battle, but we also know that being surrounded by others to cheer you on and walk with you can make the journey a better one, filled with friendship, support and hope.”

Organizers expressed a commitment to expanding and enhancing Choose to Move.

“At IPF, we believe that if our programs and services positively impact just one person, then it’s all worthwhile,” Cunningham said. “The Lord used dad’s diagnosis, combined with our faith and participation, to multiply the impact of one individual.”

For more, visit indianaparkinson.org/choose-to-move-race.