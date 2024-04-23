Athlete of the week: Guerin Catholic senior basketball player follows in dad’s D-I path.

Guerin Catholic High School senior Dylan Murans knows where he got his drive to succeed.

“Mostly (from) my dad. Knowing that he has played basketball at the Division I level really pushes me to be the best that I can, and obviously the love for the sport that’s never ending,” Murans said.

Murans’ father, Paul, played under coach Steve Alford at Missouri State University, which was then Southwest Missouri University. Murans will achieve his dream to play at the Division I level for Army next season.

“West Point will be a great fit for him because he is very willing to put in the work and he responds very well to instruction and practice,” Guerin Catholic coach Bobby Allen said. “He wants to learn and improve every day, and I think that is what makes him so special. Obviously, he loves basketball, and he is a great talent on the court, but he is also a great person and he has an incredible future ahead of him.”

The 6-foot-7 Murans transferred to Guerin from Carmel High School before his junior season. He averaged eight points per game as a junior. He then averaged 10.1 points while making 50 percent of his shots this past season. He raised his rebounding average from 2.7 to 3.0 as a senior.

“He was an immediate starter for us and he learned on the fly,” Allen said. “He is an incredible athlete that has the ability to make plays around the rim that many high kids are not capable of doing. Every game, he seemed to get more aggressive, especially on the offensive glass. The first time we played Brebeuf, he had two putback dunks that I think put everyone on notice.”

Allen said Murans leads with his action and emotion.

“He is a big-time playmaker and has the ability to get the entire team going by his playmaking ability,” Allen said. “His ability to play above the rim but also knock down perimeter shots make him a complete player, and as he develops more, I think he is going to have a huge impact on his team at West Point.”

Murans made 33 percent of his 3-point shots as a senior.

“I’d say most of my improvement throughout the years has been staying under control, and defense,” Murans said.

The Carmel resident said he chose Army because of the coaching staff.

“I had not met a single coach during recruitment that had wanted me as much as Coach (Kevin) Kuwik,” he said. “I had received a letter from him every single day since the beginning of his interest in me. This made our family decide to go out and give it a shot during my visit, and it completely blew me away. That exact point had sold me on just about everything.

Favorite athlete: Ja Morant

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite movie: “The Dark Knight”

Favorite vacation spot: Park City, Utah

Favorite musician: Don Toliver