Riverview Health, Ivy Tech to launch partnership

Riverview Health and Ivy Tech Hamilton County recently announced a strategic partnership to create a new path to apprenticeships and job opportunities to benefit patients and communities across Hamilton County.

According to Jason Kaufmann, director of marketing and communications at Riverview Health, the partnership will create apprenticeships and career opportunities for individuals interested in the following roles:

Medical assistant apprentice

Certified medical assistant

Patient service representative

Licensed practical nurse

Registered nurse

A partnership launch event will be held from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. April 23 at Riverview Health Noblesville Hospital, 395 Westfield Rd., in the lower level of the Krieg DeVault Conference Center.

Kaufmann stated the event will feature various speakers, including representatives from Riverview Health and Ivy Tech, mayors of Hamilton County cities and a recent graduate of the medical assistant program at Ivy Tech.