Night & Day diversions – April 16, 2024

‘The King and I’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre production of “The King and I” runs through May 19 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Deceptions: An Evening of Magic & Lies” is set for April 17, followed by Summer Nights: The Music of “Grease” April 18 and Storm Large April 19-20 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Sylvia’

“Sylvia,” a play by A.R. Gurney, runs through April 23 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

World Voice Day

World Voice Day is set for 6:30 p.m. April 16 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Singers of all ages are encouraged to sign up for the free performance. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Gregorian: Pure Chants

Gregorian will perform on its Pure Chants tour at 7:30 p.m. April 18 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Sammy Miller and The Congregation

Sammy Miller and The Congregation’s concert is set for 8 p.m. April 19 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute’

“Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute” concert is set for 8 p.m. April 20 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Discovering Broadway

Discovering Broadway presents a concert of the music of “The Trouble with Dead Boyfriends” at 5 and 8 p.m. April 20 at The Toby at Newfields in Indianapolis. For more, visit discoveringbroadway.org.