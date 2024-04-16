The Learning Experience opens Noblesville center

The Learning Experience, a child care and early childhood education center, recently opened a new location in Noblesville at 5840 Promenade Shops Blvd. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held March 29 with the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce and several Noblesville city officials.

The center has several locations across the state, and Noblesville co-owner Neha Patel said research showed Noblesville was a “great fit” for a new center.

“Noblesville is definitely an innovative and growing community with a rich history and vibrant, growing future,” Patel said. “It is the right location for us to provide good education along with serving the community.”

Patel said that The Learning Experience provides more than simply child care. It also focuses heavily on working with children ages 6 weeks up to 5 years old.

“There is a lot in the curriculum, and we always focus on kindergarten readiness,” Patel said. “Children can also pursue their education at home with our resources, and parents can be a part of that, too.”

The Learning Experience uses different animated characters to aid children in their learning journey, and Patel said that is what sets the center apart from other early childhood education programs.

“The most important thing is that our location is focusing on developing the characters and relating all the curriculum to them,” Patel said. “According to studies, the children love the characters most, and that’s what we are all about.”

Patel said the center iis growing at a “stable rate,” and she hopes to continue forming partnerships with organizations in Noblesville to help the center succeed.

“We are partnering with the Chamber of Commerce and Noblesville Main Street so people in the community know that something like this has opened, and we want to serve them,” Patel said. “Once they know they can come here, we give them a tour and tell them what we offer. We are in a growing market and cannot wait to have little ones come here.”

The Learning Experience Noblesville is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more, visit thelearningexperience.com/centers/noblesville.