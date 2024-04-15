Man sentenced for Carmel bank robbery

Marty McConnell, 64, of Indianapolis has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery.

Court documents state that on May 8, 2023, McConnell entered a Teachers Credit Union in Carmel, approached the bank teller and gave him a threatening note demanding all the money at his station. The teller gave the defendant $20,000 and he left the credit union.

Carmel Police Department officers quickly arrived and located McConnell. During an interview with police, McConnell admitted to committing the robbery and keeping most of the money in his car. He also stated that he used a portion of money from the robbery to get his car out of pawn, buy new shoes and buy drugs. Officers searched McConnell’s vehicle and found $12,600 in cash and the clothing worn during the robbery.

Before robbing the Carmel Teachers Credit Union, McConnell was convicted of three armed robberies, six other robberies and three batteries over a 30-year span. He was most recently discharged from parole in November 2020, after his release from prison for a prior robbery spree.

“For three decades this violent criminal has terrorized innocent people, seeking quick money through force, violence, and intimidation. His crime spree stops here,” stated Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

The FBI investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon, who also ordered that McConnell be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison and pay $20,000 in restitution.