Carmel considering limits on short-term residential pool, pickleball rentals

The Carmel Plan Commission will hold a public hearing April 16 on a proposal to limit the short-term rental of residential pools, pickleball courts and other non-dwelling spaces. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Carmel City Hall, 1 Civic Square.

Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell is among those who initiated the changes after hearing concerns from constituents whose neighbors had rented outdoor spaces through online sites that operate like popular short-term home rental companies Airbnb and Vrbo.

“We’re getting these adult, loud, scantily-clad crazy parties going on in cul-de-sacs,” Worrell said.

Several years ago, Carmel created an approval process and guidelines for short-term rentals of dwellings, and a similar process has been proposed for non-dwelling short-term rentals.

Proposed regulations include:

Approval of a special exception permit to rent out the space

Requiring the permanent resident to be on the property at all times during the rental period

Requiring the permanent resident to have premises liability insurance of at least $1 million

Limiting rental hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Limiting the group size gathering at the rented area to be no more than 10 people

The regulations are proposed as part of an amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance. If approved by the plan commission, the proposal would go before the Carmel City Council for a final vote.

Learn more about the proposal at cocdocs.carmel.in.gov/ WebLink/Browse.aspx?id= 2315677&dbid=0&repo= CityofCarmel.