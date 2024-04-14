After beating cancer, retired teacher urges regular screenings

For Sandra Baker, an annual doctor’s visit may have saved her life. What began as a routine checkup led to the unexpected discovery of uterine cancer.

Baker, 66, is a 25-year resident of Carmel. Having taught for Carmel Clay Schools for 21 years, she retired from teaching kindergarten at College Wood Elementary in 2021. She said she has always been proactive about taking care of her health, getting regular exams since she was 18 years old, and encouraging her friends to do the same.

“I have a lot of lady friends and we all try to be proactive about taking care of ourselves and doing what we’re supposed to be doing, which is our mammograms and Pap smears and just trying to stay healthy,” she said.

In March 2023, abnormal PAP smear results and a biopsy led to the cancer diagnosis. Having experienced no symptoms, Baker says she was blindsided when she got the news from her gynecologist. Her diligence in getting checked annually meant the cancer could be treated before spreading further. Doctors prescribed six rounds of chemotherapy and a full hysterectomy.

Baker agreed with her doctors that a hysterectomy was the right choice.

“I’m a mother of three daughters and I’m done having children,” she said. “I didn’t need it anymore.”

It was important to Baker to maintain her routine as much as possible during the treatments to stay mentally and physically healthy. She continued to work full time, now as a nanny and tutor for a 3-year-old and 14-month-old.

“I would go in and have my treatments on Thursday,” she said. “Friday, I would take the day off, but I would normally feel good, because they give you some drugs that make you feel good to rebuild you. And then on Saturday, I would usually feel very fatigued. Sunday I would just chill, and on Monday I would go right back to work.”

During her treatments, Baker wanted to avoid looking like a cancer patient and having to hide the hair loss that is often a result of chemotherapy. Her doctors introduced her to a new development that helps protect hair follicles, a freezer cap. The caps are worn during and after the treatment for a period of about 12 hours. She needed her fiancée’s help to put it on.

“I actually kept probably at least 65 percent to 70 percent of my hair,” she said.

As of September 2023, Baker is cancer free and will stay on a three-year preventative maintenance plan. She’s getting married to her fiancée, Dr. Dave Gardner, in the fall.

“Awareness is really an important thing for me,” Baker said. She hopes by sharing her story other women will prioritize their health by getting regular exams, rather than putting it off.

“If I would have waited a couple of years, I would be dead right now,” she said. “I keep telling my children you have to be advocates for your own body. It’s the most precious thing you have. Take care of it.”