5,000th baby born at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers

Baby Neela probably didn’t plan to be a milestone, but her birth on April 10 marked the 5,000th delivery at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers’ Labor and Delivery Center.

According to the hospital, Neela Annette Cripe was born at 8:30 a.m. April 10, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. She is the first child for parents Dafne Sanchez and Trevor Cripe of Ingalls.

“Pregnancy was honestly pretty easy, delivery was really easy, the staff here was great, so, we’re really happy overall,” Sanchez stated. “We didn’t realize she was going to get the balloons and all this attention, but she’s loving it.”

Valerie Gathers, OB/GYN, said this milestone highlights the service Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, 13861 Olio Rd., provides as the only labor and delivery center within Fishers city limits.

“Fishers has been booming, not only with move-ins but with deliveries,” she stated. “It’s so exciting. I’m a Fishers resident, so this is even exciting for me because I’m getting to deliver my neighbors, friends. It’s awesome. I’ve been practicing for 11 years and delivering babies is one of the biggest joys I get. I can wake up at 3 in the morning, smiling, happy because you get to be the first face that this newborn sees when they come into the world.“

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness recognized the achievement by presenting Neela with the “World Changer” award.

“I’m excited for this major milestone, not only for the family but also for Ascension St. Vincent Fishers for providing quality health care to our residents,” Fadness stated. “We strive to create a community that gives children the opportunity to become world changers, and Neela is already getting started. Congratulations to the family.”

Ascension St. Vincent Fishers first began delivering babies in 2013 and has a special care nursery for infants of at least 32 weeks gestation who need extra care. According to the announcement, the hospital has a 10-bed unit with 24-hour OB/GYNs, newborn hospitalists, pediatricians and anesthesiologists. Ascension St. Vincent Fishers recently celebrated 10 years at its Olio Road location.

Statewide, Ascension St. Vincent facilities deliver around 8,000 babies per year. For more, visit healthcare.ascension.org.